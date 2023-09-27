Court documents detail new ‘concerns’ against former Deputy DA accused of sexually assaulting a child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former deputy district attorney in Southern Colorado charged with sexually assaulting a child could have assaulted another victim, according to court documents obtained by 13 Investigates.

In court Wednesday, 13 Investigates learned David McConkie, accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times from 2004 to 2013, tried to seal court documents that describe him inappropriately touching the victim. The victim, who is now an adult, also said he would forcefully kiss and hug her. She claims he “treated her differently and would comment on her beauty often.”

According to the arrest document, McConkie said he “accidentally, unwittingly, unconsciously” touched her.

In the interview with police, the woman “expressed concerns” McConkie was sexually assaulting another child.

In an interview with a Department of Human Services caseworker, the other child McConkie is accused of sexually assaulting said McConkie asked her if she wanted to play a game but didn’t remember what the game was about. When the caseworker asked if she didn’t remember or if it was hard to talk about, the girl responded, “it is hard to talk about,” according to the arrest documents.

13 Investigates confirmed with the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office that McConkie was a former Deputy District Attorney from 2008 to 2011. In 2008, around the same time McConkie started as a Deputy DA, he confessed to a church leader about an inappropriate act, according to court documents.

Police interviewed the church leader, according to court documents. He told police McConkie told him he “did not know why he did it, but that it only happened one time.” The church leader said the “confession shocked him, but he didn’t ask many clarifying details about it.” He told police it was normal for church members to confess to wrongdoings.

It’s unclear what the church leader did with the information McConkie confessed, if anything. According to Church News, the official publication of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, McConkie became president of the Colorado Springs East Stake in 2016.

13 Investigates reached out to both the Colorado Springs East Stake and the headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, about McConkie’s standing in the church, but we never heard back.

McConkie's attorney told 13 Investigates the former deputy DA is going through a divorce with his wife. He said the allegations of child sex assault didn't come to light until one month before the divorce was finalized.

McConkie is scheduled to be back in court in November.