Colorado Springs police K9s receive new stab and bullet protective vests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says three of its K9s have received donated protective vests.

According to CSPD, the donation of the vests was made possible through the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and several sponsors.

CSPD says Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was organized to provide bullet and stab protective vests, as well as other assistance, to K9s across the United States. The vests are custom-fit and potentially life-saving. The organization says they have donated roughly 6,120 vests valued at about $6.9 million to dogs across the country.

