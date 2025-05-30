Man who allegedly kidnapped Aurora woman faces attempted murder charge in separate case

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says a man who was arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman and holding her hostage is now facing an attempted murder charge in a completely separate case.

Shane McSwane, 28, allegedly carjacked a woman in Aurora, held her hostage, and took her along for a 4-hour-long nightmare into Pueblo and Huerfano counties.

READ MORE: Man allegedly kidnaps woman and holds her hostage in multi-county Colorado crime spree

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says he is now facing a new charge of attempted first-degree murder for an unrelated incident in Lakewood. He is currently being held with no bond.

The sheriff's office did not disclose further details about the alleged attempted murder. KRDO13 is working to learn more.

