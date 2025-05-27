Man allegedly kidnaps woman and holds her hostage in multi-county Colorado crime spree

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement says a man is in custody after he allegedly carjacked a woman in Aurora, held her hostage, and took her along for a 4-hour-long nightmare into Pueblo and Huerfano counties.

According to the sheriff's office, the 22-year-old victim was reported missing by her mother, who said that she was kidnapped late Sunday night from the Denver metro area.

Sometime later, a deputy in the south Pueblo area was flagged down by a man who said he was the victim's boyfriend. The boyfriend said he had been using location sharing to track her phone, which led him to southern Colorado.

Around 2:18 a.m. on Monday, Pueblo County deputies said they received a report of robbery at a Circle K on the east side of I-25 in Colorado City.

Deputies say the suspect, 28-year-old Shane McSwane of Fort Collins, entered the store, threatened to shoot the clerk, and fled in a gray SUV. Deputies confirmed that the female kidnapping victim's phone had pinged from that location, and the SUV used in the alleged robbery matched the description of the car connected to her carjacking/kidnapping.

It is now believed that the victim was threatened to stay in the car while McSwane went inside the gas station and attempted the robbery.

After the alleged robbery, Pueblo County deputies say they saw the car traveling northbound on I-25 near the Pueblo Boulevard exit. The sheriff's office says it led deputies on high speed chase through Pueblo County and into Huerfano County.

Huerfano County deputies deployed stop sticks and did pit maneuver, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say McSwane taken into custody at gunpoint. They say the victim was found in the backseat, "shaken, emotional, but alive and physically unharmed."

(Photo: Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)

Once interviewed, the victim said it all started when she stopped at the scene of a car crash in Denver area. She said McSwane forced his way into her car, threatened her, and took control of the car. Deputies say he drove her around for roughly 4 hours. The sheriff's office says they are still working to figure out what motivated the suspect, though they said he could have warrants for his arrest and didn't want to go to jail.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says McSwane faces charges for 2nd degree kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful sexual contact, 2nd degree motor vehicle theft, two counts of menacing with a deadly weapon, felony vehicular eluding, reckless driving, driving under restraint.