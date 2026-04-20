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Weather

Tracking hot temps & fire danger

what to expect
krdo
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Published 3:55 AM

TODAY: We're tracking highs in the high 70s and low 80s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains. Expect mostly dry conditions and breezy winds with Red Flag Warnings confined to the far Southeastern Plains.

TOMORROW: We're dry again with similar temps and breezy winds.

EXTENDED: We're forecasting widespread fire danger Wednesday as winds pick up ahead of a cold front dropping temps to the 60s and 70s Thursday. We stay cooler with overnight lows around freezing and increased precipitation chances from the end of the work week into the weekend. We're tracking rain and snow chances starting Friday. We'll keep you updated on timing and impacts as we get closer!

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Julia Donovan

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