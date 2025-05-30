Colorado Springs Police Department celebrates retirement of K9 Milo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is bidding farewell to its dog, K9 Milo.

Milo is entering retirement, CSPD said. The K9 has been with the department since 2019. CSPD says he has responded to over 2,200 calls for service, participated in more than 465 deployments, helped bring about 165+ surrenders, and aided in seizing over $1 million in narcotics.

The police department says Milo will be enjoying retirement with his Labrador brother.