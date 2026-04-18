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Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued April 18 at 12:35PM MDT until April 19 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 12:35 PM

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday. A Fire Weather Watch has
also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity is in effect from Monday morning through Monday
evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 237.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

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