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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 18 at 11:23AM MDT until April 19 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

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Published 11:23 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the mid to upper 20s late
tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…All of the southeast Colorado Plains.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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