Meeting the herd ahead of the Memorial Day Cripple Creek Donkey Release

Published 6:31 AM

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Two Mile High Club welcomed KRDO13 to its donkey pasture the Friday before it will set the donkeys free on the streets of Cripple Creek until October.

The tradition started in 1931 after Teddy Roosevelt said a few years before the town should let the donkey up from the mines. The local folk lore in town is people decided to release the donkeys because of president Roosevelt's words. Ever since, the Two Mile Club has cared for the donkeys through May before releasing them for the summer.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at C Street and Thurlow Avenue. Drive all the way through Bennett Avenue past the Casinos to the T in the road.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado to watch KRDO13's Bradley Davis meet with the wranglers and the 14 donkeys!

Bradley Davis

Bradley is a morning reporter for KRDO13. Learn more about him here.

