Bill creating stricter penalties for stealing guns awaits Gov. Polis’ signature

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado House Bill 25-1026 is waiting to be signed by Governor Polis, and would increase the minimum penalty for stealing a firearm to a felony. Previously, a stolen weapon had to be worth at least $2,000 in order to qualify as a felony.

It's an issue we previously reported on, as gun thefts have plagued the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for the past several years.

The police chief said the bill would be a huge help in their enforcement.

In 2023, CSPD says more than 800 firearms were reported stolen to them. It marked a five-year high for the department.

"We have so many weapons either stolen out of vehicles, stolen out of stores, pawnshops, or out of homes and burglaries that are used later in a crime," said Chief Adrian Vasquez with CSPD.

But similar legislation failed in 2024. Local senators Marc Snyder (D.) and Nick Hinreichsen (D.) are sponsoring the bill once again. The bill is bipartisan, with Republicans like Byron Pelton also sponsoring.

Senators Snyder and Hinreichsen are confident Governor Polis will sign it into law this go around.

Chief Vasquez says it could help his officers nab prolific offenders.

"We might have caught them doing quite a bit of shoplifting, as an example, in which we would have to write them a summons. But they have that firearm, our honor and the firearm stolen. Now they've increased themselves into a felony range."

He also says the new law would mean fewer criminals are being enabled to commit violent crimes.

"Not only being used for things like robberies or, you know, carjackings. We've had some carjackings this last weekend, for example. When does it spill over into now? Somebody's been injured. You have shots fired. You know, maybe they're more apt to to to use it in that regard," he said.

KRDO13 also reached out to Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller, who has seen four of his officers wounded by gunfire this year.

He applauded this pending legislation, saying firearm thefts "needed this level of accountability for some time," adding, "It is nice to see the state legislature finally recognizing this fact and the harm stolen firearms bring to our community."