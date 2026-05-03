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Alleged drunk driver injuries Colorado State Trooper on I-25 car chase

Colorado State Patrol
By
New
Published 10:57 PM

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado state trooper is injured after an allegedly drunk driver speeds off, beginning a police chase.

The State Patrol says it started when a state trooper pulled over a driver who was reported to be speeding and actively drinking a beer. The trooper said they observed a shotgun in the vehicle, and shortly after, the driver hit the gas, knocking over the trooper at his window.

The Ford van wasn't stopped until it was rammed by another state trooper. A 32-year-old from Weston was booked into jail on charges of DUI, assault of a police officer, and more.

That trooper was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

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Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

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