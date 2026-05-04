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Local Forecast

Tracking more rain & snow!

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 4:06 AM

TODAY: Expect snow showers bringing light accumulations across the mountains for most of the day. We're tracking warm temps in the 70s and 80s again with scattered PM rain showers along and east of I-25.

TOMORROW: Temps drop drastically to the 40s and 50s in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and across the Plains on the back end of a cold front. Showers increase through the afternoon and evening with snow more likely after sunset.

EXTENDED: Heavy snowfall picks up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Roads will be slick for the Wednesday morning commute. Gusty winds will also cause some whiteout conditions throughout this storm. Highs Wednesday will likely only reach the 30s and 40s in lower lying areas. We're tracking drier and warmer weather with highs in the 60s and 70s Thursday.

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Julia Donovan

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