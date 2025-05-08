Springs Rescue Mission hosts its first-ever Mother’s Day card-writing event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Mother's Day is around the corner, but not everyone has the ability to buy their mother a gift – especially those who are experiencing homelessness.

That's why the Springs Rescue Mission hosted its first Pre-Mother’s Day card-writing event.

During the event, KRDO13 spoke with Betty Bruketta and Raeann Jackson, a mother and daughter who are both current residents at the Springs Rescue Mission.

Jackson said she was excited for the opportunity to write her mom a card because she didn't know if she'd be able to give her a gift otherwise.

"I wouldn't have the opportunity if they didn't give this to us, and it means a lot to me because I can give her something to express my love," said Jackson.

Bruketta and Jackson have called the Springs Rescue Mission home for over a year; during that time, Bruketta said holidays have been especially hard for them.

"(There's been) several holidays that we haven't had the money to be able to even buy a sock," said Bruketta.

KRDO13 was there as another resident surprised Bruketta with a Mother's Day card.

"I didn't expect any cards, except from my daughter," Bruketta said.

Jackson told us she had found the perfect card for her mom.

"When I saw the card, I was so excited, and I found one that was really pretty," said Jackson. "I told her I love her very much, and thank you for being mom."

The Springs Rescue Mission said that due to the success they saw with this event, they're now considering doing something similar for Father's Day.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.