Violent repeat offender sentenced to 48 years for killing of Pueblo parole officer in 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Friday, an El Paso County judge handed down a sentence to a Colorado Springs man who had a lengthy criminal history. Justin Kula will serve 48 years behind bars for running over a parole officer with his car and killing her in 2023.

In late September of 2023, Justin Kula was wanted after he allegedly failed to check in with his parole officer. On Sept. 28, 2023, parole officers attempted to stop him in the parking lot of a convenience store. It was there, a judge and jury believe he drove into one of the parole officers, ran them over, and killed them, and fled from the scene.

On February 19 this year, an El Paso County jury found Justin Kula guilty of vehicular homicide, manslaughter, among other charges. The next day, the jury also found Kula guilty of three habitual offender charges, which serve as sentence enhancers to the four counts he was convicted of:

Vehicular Homicide (Felony)

Leaving the scene of the crime (Felony)

Manslaughter (Felony)

3rd-Degree Assault (Misdemeanor)

KRDO13 Investigates previously reported that Kula had 13 prior felony convictions in the state of Texas, along with 18 arrests.

In 2023, Kula was parked at a convenience store when he was approached by parole officers. Security video showed that he quickly backed his vehicle out of the parking spot before speeding out of the lot, hitting several cars, and fatally running over Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval in the process.

His arrest affidavit showed he had been using meth and heroin at the time of the incident. He also told detectives he thought he was being robbed, and claimed he did not know Sandoval was a law enforcement officer when she and others opened his car door.

His defense team explained similar sentiments in their Opening Arguments of the trial on Monday, February 10, calling Officer Sandoval's death a tragedy, but not a crime.

Conversely, the prosecution, led by Rachel Powell, the Chief Deputy District of the 4th Judicial DA's office, argued that the officers were wearing marked uniforms and that Kula had fled from the scene.