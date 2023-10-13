Man charged in Pueblo parole officer’s death had 13 felony convictions in Texas, arrested 18 times

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Following formal charges being filed against a man accused of killing a Colorado parole officer, 13 Investigates uncovered alarming details surrounding the man's lengthy criminal past. Court records show wanted parolee Justin Kula had been convicted of over a dozen felony crimes in Texas over the last 20 years.

According to court records, between 2000 and 2018, Kula was convicted of 13 separate felony crimes and was arrested 18 times. Those convictions include six possession of drugs charges, three different assault charges, two different theft charges, a harassment charge, and a charge for making terroristic threats.

13 Investigates obtained more than a dozen mugshots from his plethora of arrests in Texas.

In court on Friday, the 4th Judicial District Attorney formally charged Kula with three felony charges. He's accused of running over Colorado Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval with his car on Sept. 28. while trying to escape capture.

Those charges include:

LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT, C.R.S. 42-4-1601(1), (2)(c), Class 3 Felony;

MANSLAUGHTER, C.R.S. 18-3-104(1)(a), Class 4 Felony;

VEHICULAR HOMICIDE, C.R.S. 18-3-106(1)(a), Class 4 Felony;

ASSAULT IN THE THIRD DEGREE, C.R.S. 18-3-204(1)(a), Class 1 Misdemeanor;

And three counts of HABITUAL CRIMINAL, C.R.S. 18-1.3-801, sentence enhancers

13 Investigates had a camera in the courtroom when Kula was advised of his upgraded charges. His attorneys and El Paso County Judge David Shakes agreed to set a preliminary hearing date, a hearing to prove there is enough evidence to go to trial, on January 8, 2024.

Justin Kula in court on Oct. 13, 2023

A key aspect of Kula's charges is the three counts of being a habitual criminal. According to Colorado Springs defense attorney Beau Worthington, Kula could be sentenced to three times the maximum for his current charges if a judge deems he is a habitual criminal. Worthington said Kula's over a dozen criminal convictions in Texas allow the DA's office more of an opportunity to prove that the enhancement applies.

"It can, it gives really the district attorney's office more opportunities to prove the requisite number of convictions they need in order to apply that sentencing enhancer," Worthington said.

According to Colorado law, the sentencing range for Kula's highest charges, leaving the scene of an accident, would be four to 12 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. However, if convicted and the judge deems he's a habitual criminal, Kula could face up to 36 years in prison.

Even with Kula being on parole, released at 53% of time served on his Colorado convictions, he would be parole eligible again after 18 years of time served. 13 Investigates reached out to the Colorado Parole Board to ask why Kula was offered parole given his lengthy criminal history.

We have yet to receive a response.

13 Investigates also submitted a records request for more information on Kula's eight months spent on parole before this incident. Our team was denied the request for his prison and parole records, the denial citing his records being "pertinent to the case involving an individual under supervision having killed a person within the department."

Do you have a tip you want 13 investigates to look into? Email us at 13investigates@krdo.com