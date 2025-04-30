Repeat offender sentenced to three years following police chase on North Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Court records show a Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to three years after leading police on a chase back in February.

Jeremy Mondragon pleaded guilty to vehicular eluding; other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, court records indicate.

In February, Mondragon led police on a chase that reportedly ended with him spinning out at a busy intersection.

Mondragon had a long-running history with police, KRDO13 previously found. Prior to this recent chase, he had over a dozen criminal cases on file. Most of his cases were tied to theft or drugs. Last year, he was arrested by the sheriff's office for possession of fentanyl.

