WATCH: Pursuit ends in crash on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Just before 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a suspect fled Colorado Springs police near E. Bijou St. and N. Circle Drive.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the pursuit ended a short distance away at E. Bijou St. and N. Academy Blvd. CSPD also officers attempted to deploy a grappler, which is a device that grabs ahold of a vehicle's tire, but it malfunctioned.

A citizen caught the end of the pursuit on their dashcam. You can see that video below:

Video courtesy of Nicole Chaney