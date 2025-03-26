Arrest made in Manitou Springs stabbing

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Manitou Springs announced there has been an arrest in a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., officials say someone called 911 to report a stabbing. When first responders arrived, they found one person with a stab wound to the neck and another with gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest.

It's believed that the suspect, who has not yet been named, arrived at the victim's house and allegedly stabbed them. Police believe the victim, in turn, shot the suspect twice and called 911. Police say the stabbing victim who allegedly fired shots is not facing any charges at this time.

The suspect is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and first-degree assault, according to officials.

Police say both the victim and the suspect are "stable," but did not say whether they were in fair, good, or critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact El Paso County Dispatch at 719-390-5555. For emergencies, call 911.