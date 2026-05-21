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Tracking some severe storms tonight

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today at 3:56 AM
Published 4:59 AM

TODAY: We warm up to the mid 60s in Colorado Springs and 70s in Pueblo and across the Plains. You can still expect some showers and storms this afternoon and evening, but a few less than Wednesday. We do have the chance for isolated severe storms near and east of I-25 that could bring hail and gusty 40-50 MPH winds.

EXTENDED: We keep gradually warming up and drying out with some 80s across the Arkansas River Valley by the end of the weekend. Despite the warmer weather, we still have isolated showers and storms to contend with through this period.

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Julia Donovan

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