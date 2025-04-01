Police locate man accused of killing UCCS professor after he spent months on the run

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they've located a homicide suspect after he was on the loose for about eight months.

Ceasar Lorenzo Wilson, 53, is accused of killing 54-year-old Haleh Abghari back in early August.

According to police, they received a call on August 7, 2024, to the 6400 block of Caddy Point. When they got there, they found Abghari dead with an apparent stab wound.

Abghari was a University of Colorado Colorado Springs music instructor.

After her death, police issued warrants for Wilson for 2nd degree murder.

Police say they located Wilson and arrested him this past week on March 27, 2025.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Pike Peak Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.