Friends and faculty mourn together after death of UCCS music instructor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police are still searching for the person who killed a University of Colorado Colorado Springs music instructor.

Police found 54-year-old Haleh Abghari dead almost one week ago. Abghari's faculty friends and students are now coming together to grieve the tragic loss.

Abghari taught in the music program for nearly 10 years. Colleagues tell KRDO13 that she was in integral part of the program. That is as friends say her life was a testament to her passion for the arts and human rights.

Now, they are left waiting for answers as to who killed her on the morning of August 7.

Police are investigating her death as a homicide as they say she was found with at least one stab wound. The incident took place in the 6400 block of Caddy Point.

Colleagues of Abghari say it is unbelievable to know she is gone and add that her artistic capabilities were unmatched and internationally renowned.

“Just utter disbelief and shock. I woke up the next day after maybe 2 hours of sleep on Friday night and literally thought I was dreaming. It's just going to be very difficult. She brought such a breath of expertise to the table,” UCCS professor and friend of Abghari, Dr. Glen Whitehead said.

For almost 10 years, Abghari taught voice and directed numerous music ensembles at UCCS.

She was also a professional vocalist with unique skills in opera, contemporary music, and experimental theater.

Friends on campus say on top of that, she had a huge dedication to helping students and advocating for human rights.

Police are now asking for the public's help in solving Haleh Abghari's death. If you know anything, you are asked to contact police at (719) 444-7000.

In the meantime, UCCS is proving counseling aide to students and faculty.