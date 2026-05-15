The School Buzz: Vista Ridge softball star now ranked #1 uncommited catcher in nation

A local softball player is getting national attention, and she's doing it while dominating both on the field and in the classroom.

Jocelynn "Jojo" Kalkman is a student-athlete at Vista Ridge High School. And she's awesome. She is now ranked the number one uncommitted catcher in the country for the class of 2027 according to Extra Inning Softball, known for her explosive bat, strong defense behind the plate, and her versatility in the field -- she also plays third base and shortstop.

Her coaches say what really makes Jojo special is her leadership. Coach Gabe Gonzalez says she's the first to show up, the last to leave, and helps lead teams, saying she's like "having another coach on the field."

Jojo also sets the standard in the classroom with a 4.4 GPA.

Her mom says Jojo has been one of the "hardest working kids she's ever known since she picked up a softball at 7 years old." And Jojo says none of this happens without the people around her.

"I think I've gotten to where I am because of my amazing coaches that have taught me everything I know and my support system I have within my family that pours everything into my dreams," said Jojo to KRDO13.

"Yes, I've worked hard to get here, but that work wouldn't mean a thing without the incredible village I have around me," she said.

Jojo says she wants to become a doctor someday, maybe exploring politics and journalism as well.

Do you have someone unbelievable at your school? Hit us up, SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.