Local Jersey Mike’s partner with ‘Angels of America’s Fallen’ for National Day of Giving

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cappi-cola and provolone with a side of goodwill?

That's what Jersey Mike's was serving up Wednesday at locations nationwide.

Today, on the National Day of Giving, each store donated all of its sales to local charities. In Colorado Springs, the sandwich shop partners with 'Angels of America's Fallen,' a non-profit organization that mentors children who have lost a military or first-responder parent.

"It's very important because it's not just some giant conglomerate. That's focused somewhere else. The franchisees own stores in their communities and we give back to the communities that we live in," Fanchisee Nathan Rose said.

Jersey Mike's started this charity promotion in 2011. Since then, the chain has raised more than $13 million for local charities.