A World War II Navy veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO)- A World War II Navy veteran from Southern Colorado is celebrating a huge milestone, he just reached his 100th birthday.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, just over 60 thousand of the 16.4 million Americans who served in WWII are still alive.

Roy Roper was born on March 20, 1925, in the small town of Goodpasture, about an hour from Cañon City. He shared his life story with us as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

"I had a brother, one brother. He was a little older than I, but, it was during the onset of the Great Depression years. And so times were hard," said Roper.

Roper was drafted into the military in 1943 and served in the Navy. He was an Electrician Mate 3rd Class.

"I served up there during the war. I was on a ship. It had been changed. It was a cruiser," said Roper.

After returning to Colorado, Roper majored in Agricultural Management at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

"I would probably have never gone to a college had I not had that much help from the GI Bill. And so that was, and I got out of college in 1950" said Roper.

Roper said he's grateful to celebrate this big milestone

"No, I lived this long. They all passed on, and, before. Yeah, in their early 80s," said Roper.

And his wife Linda says every day with him is special.

"A blessing that we can have this time to celebrate," said Linda.

Roper met Linda at church and they have been married for 55 years.

"So it's, been a nice life we've had. Well, our four kids, we've watched them grow up and, have families and, get jobs," said Linda.

The Ropers have also spent their time working on a special project that future family members can one day enjoy.

"I started writing, short stories, or, and I, I have, children and grandchildren, you know, a family history," said Roper.

Roper has 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.