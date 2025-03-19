‘The blood of my officers lays on the steps of the Capitol’: Police shooting suspect had long record

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo officials held a press conference, unveiling new details after a shooting Tuesday night injured three of their officers.

Pueblo Chief of Police Chris Noeller held a press conference brimming with emotion and strong words, holding not only anger for the suspect but also for lawmakers.

Chief Noeller said the suspect who is accused of shooting three of his deputies had a lengthy record, and should never have been on the street to begin with.

Police say the suspect was a self-admitted MS13 gang member. Chief Noeller says he was out on bond for three felony cases. He was also wanted on attempted murder charges, according to police.

"The blood of my officers lays on the steps of the Capitol," said Chief of Police Chris Noeller.

Chief Noeller said Colorado's "soft on crime" approaches have put his officers and the community in danger, and this is just the latest example

Hear his strong words for yourself below:

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said the shooting of their officers took place in the Bessemer neighborhood.

According to the PPD, an officer responding to a call was shot at in the area of Mesa Avenue and Cedar Street. Other officers and Pueblo County deputies responded to the scene. During the shooting, three officers were wounded, PPD says. As of Tuesday evening, PPD said the officers were all in stable condition at local hospitals.

The PPD said the suspect ran off and continued shooting at officers. Ultimately, police say the suspect was shot and died at the scene. Police initially told KRDO13 that they didn't believe any other suspects were involved in the incident, but said that could change depending on the results of the investigation.

The PPD also told KRDO13 that the suspect was known to officers and had an active warrant. The 10 Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be investigating the shooting, police said.