Lawmakers react to Pueblo police chief’s comments regarding 3 officers shot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - While making statements on Wednesday in response to the shooting of 3 Pueblo police officers, Mayor Heather Graham and Police Chief Chris Noeller expressed strong views about violent crime.

Both voiced anger and frustration saying that officers are in more danger than ever because of laws that make it easier for criminals to bond out, or significantly shorten jail time.

Two Colorado lawmakers KRDO13 spoke with agree on one thing: given the shooters lengthy criminal history, Billy Soto should not have been on the streets.

However, they disagree on other issues surrounding violent crime.

"The blood of my officers lays at the steps of our capital and the reckless and soft on crime legislation passed out of there," Chief Noeller said.

"I don't disagree with him, out of this building constantly passing soft on crime policies," Colorado House Rep. Ty Winter said.

"Not knowing the full details of the events that were a factor of this, I think that comment is a disservice to the community," Dem. State senator Nick Hinrichsen said.

The two at opposite ends of a long brewing debate.

"They're allowing these criminals to post bond and get out and be back on the streets... This should have never happen. He should have never been on the streets," Winter said.

Police say Soto was out on bond for three felony charges and was wanted on attempted murder charges before Tuesday night's officer involved shooting.

"Based on that, yeah, he probably should not have been on the streets," Hinrichsen said.

However, Senator Hinrichsen is wary about drawing any quick conclusions on this case, "Once I have those facts, I certainly am eager to certain to see that they're addressed in a way going forward that, again, ensures this doesn't happen again."

Like many Colorado republicans however, Winter is not as shy about what he sees as the problem, "There's a party in this state that has a majority and they just get to do what they want and the people of Colorado are suffering the consequences."

"I don't think the state takes a soft on crime approach... Most of the legislation that we have seen has been around increasing penalties or increasing restrictions around those convicted of penalties," Hinrichsen said.

Mayor Heather Graham also echoed what Chief Noeller had to say, placing blame squarely on liberal state policies; adding that the men and women of Colorado's law enforcement agencies deserve better protections.