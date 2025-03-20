Family members of the 3 Pueblo officers who were wounded continue to receive an outpouring of support

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)- The three Pueblo police officers who were wounded in a shooting this week continue to receive an outpouring of support from the community.

Amanda Gowin created the meal train page on Wednesday and it's already reaching its goal of $15,000. Gowin said she understands the importance of helping out the families of these officers.

"It's been really amazing to see. And just in general, like the outpouring love and support for our law enforcement community, it's been phenomenal. It always makes us feel good when we see that our community really does support what our families and our officers do when they're working," said Gowin. "As a family member of a law enforcement officer like this is important. And when something happens, we rally and we try to take care of each other because we are a family."

The money raised will go to the families of the officers. They're already working with another non-profit that will distribute the money that's raised.

"The Pueblo Police Benevolent Association is a nonprofit that supports our law enforcement families. And so we will be, funneling that through their organization so they can divvy up, amongst the officers. And, basically, it allows them to, support them in the best way. And then they'll split it amongst the three families," said Gowin.

Once word got out about this online fundraiser, the families saw an outpouring of support from the community, not just from residents but also from businesses in Pueblo County.

"We hit the $10,000 mark within 24 hours. So it's just phenomenal. That is just truly, truly amazing. And we as a community feel super loved right now," said Gowin.

Gowin said she's grateful that the families are getting lots of support during this time.

"There's a lot of things that I don't think people realize, like the situation happened Tuesday, but these officers are going to be dealing with this for a long time. And so anything that we can do to help ease that, for the families and for them, is what's so important," said Gowin.

Gowin said if the families continue to need more assistance then they'll raise the amount.