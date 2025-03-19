Non-profit ‘Kids Crossing’ prepares to take dozens of foster kids on annual camping trip

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A non-profit group that helps children all over the State of Colorado is preparing for one of its biggest annual events.

Kids Crossing is a group that helps license foster families. Wednesday, volunteers gathered to stuff backpacks for foster children as they prepare to spend a long weekend at Camp Faubion. The organization said they have recognized that creating an entire camp experience can help these kids with some of the social challenges they face.

Kids Crossing and Camp Faubion will host 55 foster kids on the grounds of the YMCA's Camp Shady Brook, north of Woodland Park.

You can find more information on Kids Crossing here.