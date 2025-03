PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department confirms the SWAT team responded to reports of a shooting in a home in the 2200 block of Inspiration Lane just after 8:30 am Sunday.

The police department says two deceased persons were found in the home. Those two involved have not been identified at this time.

Pueblo Police say they're investigating the incident as a murder/suicide and the investigation is still active.