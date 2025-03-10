Woodland Park City Council votes to repeal sales tax that provides millions to school district each year

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park City Council held a special session Monday, during which they voted to repeal the city's education sales tax.

RELATED: City sales tax that helps fund school district will stay following Woodland Park council vote

According to records, this tax helps fund the Woodland Park School District with about $3 million each year.

This is a reversal of the decision the council made just last week when they voted unanimously to keep the tax.

Students, parents, and members of the community packed the meeting on March 6. Questions about how this money has been spent are what prompted the vote. A report breaking down where the money goes showed more than $1 million going to teacher salaries and benefits and $10,000 to facilities and maintenance.

After KRDO13 broke this story Monday, the City of Woodland Park issued a release addressing the vote. In the release, the city said that it had come to the city council's attention that "imminent action by the Woodland Park School Board is directly aimed at impairing the prerogative of this Council to act in the best interests of City voters with respect to the tax......all for the benefit of a single charter school in the district." The city went on to say that this vote was necessary for the preservation of public property, safety, and public health. The release from the city concluded by saying the latest decision by the council will "prevent subversion of the interests of every single city voter and taxpayer in the City of Woodland Park to interests of a single charter school and to prevent City taxpayers from being willfully leveraged by the School Board in the artless manner proposed."

Minutes after the city issued its release Monday afternoon, the Woodland Park School District (WPSD) also released a statement. The district said it is "deeply disappointed by the city council’s action, which undermines the will of the voters and excessively strains the resources of WPSD." The district went on to say that the revenue from this tax, "has been essential in supporting educational excellence, staff retention, and programs that directly benefit students."

The release from the district included a statement from Superintendent Ken Witt:

“We are extremely disheartened by the council’s decision to overturn what our community

decisively supported at the ballot box,” said Superintendent Ken Witt, “This funding has played a

critical role in advancing the success of our schools, and its removal will have a profoundly

negative impact on our operations,” Witt said.

Woodland Park School District Superintendent Ken Witt is set to resign in April.

After hearing from the council last week, Mayor Kellie Case said she believed the outcome of the vote last week allows for the city and the district to work better together.

"I come from a place of working together and collaborating to get things right and to make it right. And I commit to that and I know that our staff commits to that as well and they have been, and so that’s where I’d like to see us go and I hear that coming from you all as well," Case said.

KRDO13 will have more on this story later today. Tune in at 4,5, and 6 to learn more, and check back here later for updates.