City sales tax that helps fund school district will stay following Woodland Park council vote

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday night, Woodland Park City Council gathered to take a final vote on the future of the city's education sales tax.

That money helps fund the school district with about $3 million each year. Lately, though, there has been talk of eliminating the tax amid questions about how the money is being spent.

The meeting was packed Thursday night with students, parents, and concerned community members. The council ultimately voted unanimously not to end the tax.