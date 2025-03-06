Skip to Content
City sales tax that helps fund school district will stay following Woodland Park council vote

today at 2:28 PM
Published 10:27 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday night, Woodland Park City Council gathered to take a final vote on the future of the city's education sales tax.

That money helps fund the school district with about $3 million each year. Lately, though, there has been talk of eliminating the tax amid questions about how the money is being spent.

The meeting was packed Thursday night with students, parents, and concerned community members. The council ultimately voted unanimously not to end the tax.

Paige Reynolds

Paige Reynolds

