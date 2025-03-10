Skip to Content
Woodland Park City Council member resigns

Teri Baldwin
City of Woodland Park
Teri Baldwin
New
today at 4:43 PM
Published 4:51 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - A Woodland Park City Council member has resigned, the city announced Monday.

According to a release from the City of Woodland Park, Councilmember Teri Baldwin submitted a letter of resignation to the city clerk on Monday, March 10. Baldwin's resignation is effective immediately, the release said.

According to the city, Teri Baldwin has served on the city council since April 2024. In a statement, she said, “Thank you to city staff for your support during this past year. It was an honor to be elected to represent the citizens of Woodland Park.”

The city said they are determining the process for filling the vacancy and will provide further details once they know more.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

