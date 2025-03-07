Woodland Park School District superintendent to resign

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park School District says Superintendent Ken Witt is resigning, effective April 15.

Woodland Park City Council expressed disappointment with the district recently when debating whether to renew a sales tax that goes towards school funding. Some city council members were dissatisfied with financial reports submitted by the school back in January, raising questions about how roughly $3 million in sales tax revenue was being spent.

"It's like having an investment broker and you've given him 3 million dollars and then you don't get a statement letting you know how your money is doing," said Councilmember Teri Baldwin in a meeting on Thursday.

Still, city council voted to renew the sales tax on Thursday evening. As of right now, there is nothing tying the recent discussion on the funding to the resignation of Superintendent Witt.

As for the superintendent, Witt said in a release that he has taken pride in everything the district has been able to accomplish, "including lifting this district to the top 10% district performance in the state, implementing a laser-focus on academic achievement, instilling a tone of respect for our great nation, and purging DEI and gender ideology."

Following his departure, the school district says Aaron Salt, Chief Operating Officer of WPSD, will take over as interim superintendent.