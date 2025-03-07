ABSOLUTELY COLORADO: Lewis-Palmer High School student restores old schoolhouse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Lewis-Palmer High School student has made it his mission to give a facelift to a historic school house filled with cherished memories from the community.

According to Lewis-Palmer School District 38, high school senior Daniel Rosen began work on the project after seeking out service work for the Eagle Scouts.

The district says the schoolhouse opened in 1912, but was later shuttered and age in the elements of nature. That was until 1998, when a principal at Ray E. Kilmer Elementary School relocated the schoolhouse to their property and led efforts to restore it.

Rosen says he has found memories of visiting the old schoolhouse during his time at Kilmer Elementary.

“I appreciated the experience I had as an elementary student there, and I wanted to help preserve this fun and historical experience for future Kilmer students," said Rosen in a release from the school district.

The district says Rosen is under time constraints. He only has until his 18th birthday to become an Eagle Scout, and that's coming up this month.

"In a perfect world, I’d restore the schoolhouse in the summer, but we’re making it work,” he said.

Rosen's primary goal has been repainting parts of the schoolhouse. This week, he finished up work on the inside of the schoolhouse, where he painted and cleaned.