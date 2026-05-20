Video showing far-right Israeli minister taunting Gaza flotilla activists sparks global outcry

By Hira Humayun, Dana Karni, CNN

(CNN) — Video showing Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir taunting detained Gaza flotilla activists has sparked searing international condemnation, as well as a rare public reprimand from Israel’s prime minister.

Two videos released by Ben Gvir’s office show activists who were aboard a flotilla aiming to deliver aid to Gaza being arrested by police, with some seen held in the stress position in a make-shift holding space at the port of Ashdod on Wednesday.

In one video a woman is seen shouting in English: “Free Palestine!” before being pushed to the ground, as officers are heard telling her, “quiet, quiet”.

“Good job,” Ben Gvir says, adding, “Welcome to Israel. We are the landlords here.”

Another video shows dozens of people with their hands fastened behind their backs as they kneel with their heads to the ground.

“They came with a lot of pride, like great heroes. Look at them now. Look, see how they look now. Not heroes and nothing at all. Terror supporters,” Ben Gvir says with the Israeli flag in hand, pointing to those detained.

The first boats in the flotilla departed from Barcelona last month, with campaigners calling their action a “civilian intervention at a moment of escalating violence and humanitarian crisis.”

As the boats made their way toward Gaza, Israeli forces launched a series of interceptions.

Flotilla spokesperson David Heap told CNN on Wednesday that approximately 60 of its boats had been intercepted, and more than 400 activists detained.

Lawyers from Israeli human rights organization Adalah were able to see some of the detainees at the port of Ashdod before they were transferred to Ketziot prison in southern Israel’s Negev desert.

International condemnation of the videos of the detainees was swift coming.

Italy’s Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, seen by Israel as one of the EU’s more sympathetic leaders, was among the first, describing the incident as an “unacceptable” violation of the activists’ human dignity.

The prime minister of Spain, a sharp critic of Israel’s offensive in Gaza, said the images showed Ben Gvir “humiliating the people on the international flotilla,” adding, “We will not tolerate anyone mistreating our citizens.” The Spanish leader said he would push the European Union to sanction Ben Gvir, emulating Spain’s ban on the minister’s entry into the country.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was “truly appalled” and added the British government was in touch with the families of the British nationals involved. The UK has also demanded an explanation from Israeli authorities, Cooper said.

Canada, Portugal and Italy announced they would summon the Israeli representatives in their respective countries over the incident, while France, Ireland and Turkey also added to the mounting condemnation.

In a clear sign that Ben Gvir, a politician known for his provocative stunts, had gone too far for his government colleagues, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, publicly rebuked him.

Saar accused the National Security Minister of staging a “disgraceful display,” in which he had “knowingly caused harm” to the state of Israel.

Netanyahu, while clear in his defense of the activists’ detention, said Ben Gvir’s actions were “not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” adding, “I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs as soon as possible.”

The US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also called out Ben Gvir for his “despicable actions.”

“Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation,” the ambassador said on X.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Nada Bashir, Sharon Braithwaite, Tal Shalev and Max Feliu contributed to this report.