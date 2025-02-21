High Country Adventures: Snowmobiling in Buena Vista

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KRDO) - If you want to see the beautiful winter landscapes of Colorado without all the work skiing and snowboarding require, you might consider snowmobiling. KRDO13 Mountain Reporter Julia Donovan looked into the adventure sport out in Buena Vista for this week’s High Country Adventures.

“The feeling of floating effortlessly through the deep snow with these machines - it’s a feeling like no other,” said Adam Glader, Lead Guide with Rocky Mountain Adventure Rentals.

Adam told us he’s been obsessed with snowmobiling ever since he first tried it seven years ago.

“It becomes kind of your life,” he joked.

When asked what he’d say to someone who’s nervous about their first ride, Adam said “You take baby steps. You don’t want to just get into it right away at 100 percent without knowing the dangers and the safeties.”

Adam told us, like most adventure sports, you want to head out with an expert before trying it alone.

“[If] they get too close to the edge, they’ll get pulled off into the ditch where there’s rocks, stumps [and] trees,” he explained.

After a quick lesson, Glader brought us up Cottonwood Pass.

As you might already know, the pass is closed to cars during the winter. The road turns into a snow-covered trail. And, that iconic view from the Continental Divide? It becomes a massive bowl to ride around!

It’s like a big winter playground.

Adam argues the best part about snowmobiling is how much ground you can cover, and how many vistas you can reach – especially here in Colorado.

“It’s pretty amazing what you can go see with these things in three hours,” he said. “You can go thirty miles and see multiple peaks above twelve, thirteen-thousand feet.”

