Man charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly killing someone during street race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A man has been arrested following a months-long investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) into a tragic car accident that killed one person.

According to CSPD, the two-car crash happened on May 25, 2024 at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive.

Police say both drivers were taken to the hospital, but unfortunately, one driver, Maroufeh Kazemi, died.

Just last week, police say they were able to develop enough information to get an arrest warrant for the other driver, 22-year-old Kaikeanalu Umiamaka. Police say he turned himself in just one day after the warrant was issued.

Umiamaka was charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, speed contest, and speeding 40+ over the limit. Police say they believe Umiamaka was allegedly taking part in an "impromptu" street race. The person he was allegedly racing with has yet to be found or identified, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the second vehicle or who was a witness is asked to call CSPD at (719-) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.