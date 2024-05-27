Four people dead after Memorial Day Weekend crashes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Four people are dead following two traffic crashes in Colorado Springs.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says Memorial Day Weekend marks the beginning of their "Hundred Deadliest Days," a period of time annually when they see a spike in the number of serious crashes and deaths.

The deaths happened hours apart in Colorado Springs — one occurred at the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hill Drive and the other on I-25 near the MLK Bypass.

Saturday night, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) responded to the first deadly crash on Briargate, which involved two cars. One driver died in the hospital after being transported for their injuries, and police say they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Sunday morning, a wrong-way driver collided with another car on northbound I-25. Two people died as a result of the initial crash.

Police say a driver saw the crash and pulled over to help, but when they crossed I-25, they were hit and killed by another driver.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) tracks fatalities on holidays. Here is data from the last five years:

These four weekend deaths will contribute to the 2024 Memorial Day Period total.

Colorado State Patrol says they are working to catch drivers before a crash can happen.

"What we are on the lookout for is impaired driving and distracted driving," said CSP Trooper Patrick Rice. "Those are the biggest culprits to serious injury and fatal crashes, and we want to see those trending downward to zero all around the state."