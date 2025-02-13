‘Do-over vote’ on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs will not be on April ballot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs has confirmed that there will not be a question about recreational marijuana on the upcoming April ballot.

This means that starting in April, recreational marijuana can be sold in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Supreme Court said Thursday that it will not review the city's petition to add a question to the ballot again asking citizens if recreational marijuana should be legal in the city.

In November, nearly 55% of the city voters cast their ballot in support of recreational marijuana. However, the city said they believed thousands of voters did not fully understand what they were voting for.

On Feb. 10, a Colorado district judge ruled that another vote on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs would not be on the April 2025 general municipal ballot, as it would violate the Colorado Constitution. The city then issued an appeal of this ruling.

Amendment 64 of the Colorado Constitution, which legalized recreational marijuana, allows local governments to prohibit sales within its borders but any ballot measure that does so, must “appear on a general election ballot during an even-numbered year.”

