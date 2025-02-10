Judge rules against Colorado Springs recreational marijuana ‘do-over vote’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado judge has ruled that another vote on recreational marijuana in Colorado Springs will not be in the April 2025 general municipal ballot, as it would violate the Colorado Constitution.

In November, voters approved Question 300, which allowed for recreational marijuana to be sold in the City of Colorado Springs. The measure won by a 55% to 45% margin. After the measure was passed, members of the Colorado Springs City Council said that voters must have been “confused” when they cast their ballots in support of Question 300 and referred a new measure repealing the measure to the April 2025 election.

Amendment 64 of the Colorado Constitution, which legalized recreational marijuana, allows local governments to prohibit sales within its borders but any ballot measure that does so, must “appear on a general election ballot during an even-numbered year.”

The judge found that the April 1, 2025, municipal election does not fit that definition.

The decision said, in part, “The Court finds that the Referred Ballot Question is an election to prohibit the operation of retail marijuana stores in the City of Colorado Springs. Therefore, referral of the prohibition measure to the April 1, 2025, general municipal election violates the Colorado Constitution."

