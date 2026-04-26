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Tracking daily rain chances this week

krdo
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Published 5:13 AM

Today we will continue to have highs in the 60s to 70s with a chance for rain in the afternoon to evening. There are Winter Weather Advisory in effect for portions of the High Country until midnight due to light to moderate snow with gust up to 45mph. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 12PM to 8PM for Las Animas and Baca counties due dry and breezy conditions with gust up to 45MPH.

Tonight we will have lows in the 30s to 40s along the Front Range and Eastern Plains with the High Country having lows in the 20s. The High Country has a chance for isolated rain and snow.

Monday we will continue to have active weather in our forecast with highs continuing to be in the 60s to 70s.

We will have isolated rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday but fire weather will make a return and we can see widespread Red Flag Warnings across Southern Colorado. Highs will continue to be in the 60s to 70s.

Thursday there is a chance for widespread showers and snow showers for the High Country. Temperatures will fall into the 50s to 60s along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains with highs in the 40s for the High Country.

We will keep with the cool temperatures and showers heading into the start of May. We will warm up into the 60s to 70s for the start of the weekend with isolated rain chances.

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Effrage Davis

Effrage Davis is the Evening Weekend Meteorologist for KRDO13.

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