Recreational marijuana sales legalized in Colorado Springs, results still unofficial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder announced they counted all the votes cast in El Paso County at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday night. Ballot question 2D, which would ban the sale of recreational marijuana, failed 49.5% to 50.5%.

A little more than 2,000 votes was the difference.

Ballot Question 300 aimed to allow existing medical marijuana shops to sell recreational marijuana.

300 passed by around 22,000 votes.

