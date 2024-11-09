Skip to Content
Recreational marijuana sales legalized in Colorado Springs, results still unofficial

Updated today at 7:22 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder announced they counted all the votes cast in El Paso County at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday night. Ballot question 2D, which would ban the sale of recreational marijuana, failed 49.5% to 50.5%.

A little more than 2,000 votes was the difference.

Ballot Question 300 aimed to allow existing medical marijuana shops to sell recreational marijuana.

300 passed by around 22,000 votes.

Click here to see the results of elections in El Paso County now the Clerk and Recorders Office finalized counting the votes.

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

