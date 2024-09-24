Colorado Springs City Council confirms vote that effectivly keeps rec marijuana out of the city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a 7 to 2 vote, the Colorado Springs City Council voted to confirm a city ordinance that would bar recreation marijuana stores from operating within one mile of any school, child care facility, or treatment facility.

"Then saying, if you guys do win [recreation marijuana gets approved by voters], we're still going to ban you. So you've been slapped five times already and continue to be slapped down," said Tanya Garduño. She's President of the Southern Colorado Springs Cannabis Council and called today's vote just one of several injustices the Colorado Springs City Council has committed against voters.

"But we're [City Council] going to ban it anyway through this de facto, zoning ordinance. So that way, all of your time, all of your blood, sweat, and tears, your time from your family, all of the emotion that you put into it is really for nothing," Garduño said.

With the passage of the ordinance recreational marijuana stores won't be able to set up shop within the blue circles which signify the 1 mile circle around schools, treatment facilities, and childcare facilities.

During the meeting, Council Member Dave Donelson asked if the final vote on the ordinance could be tabled until after the November 5 election. "It might restore some goodwill with the citizens," Donelson said in the meeting Council should wait to see how the citizens vote on recreational marijuana.

At-Large Council Member Lynette Crow-Iverson declined to table the vote.

Yolanda Avila and Nancy Henjum voted 'No.' The other seven council members voted yes to the ordinance.

KRDO13 Investigates asked Crow-Iverson what she had to say to voters and petitioners who felt today's vote was a slap in the face.

"Well, I understand their concerns, again, there wasn't that much opposition today. [It's] not reflective of the city and looking up north at Denver, they have so many recreational shops near schools near rehab units. The mental health [problem] is rampant there. Look at Denver. Looks what's going on with Denver."

Crow-Iverson said she believes that an increase in recreational marijuana stores would lead to an increase in crime.

Also, why vote now before citizens have voted on recreational marijuana? Crow-Iverson said the city council has already put a lot of time into the ordinance and it passed the previous vote 7-2.