Cañon City man arrested for sexual assault on a child at Fremont County youth treatment facility

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - New documents explain what led to a Cañon City man being charged with the alleged sexual assault of a child, at a youth treatment facility within the city.

***Warning: This article contains details about sexual assault, that may be disturbing to some***

26-year-old Austin Loghry stands charged with a Class 3 Felony for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient at the Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center, where he was a Youth Care worker, according to police.

A LinkedIn profile matching Loghry's information shows he was employed with the facility. In addition, a job description that was listed within the arrest affidavit by the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD), matches word for word with a posting online for the parent company, Abraxas.

CCPD says they were notified about an incident at the facility by another employee, who had heard that a patient and employee had engaged in a sexual act and that the employee in question had been put on administrative leave since it arose.

That other employee stated within a letter, that the victim explained that they talked Loghry into doing the sexual acts, and felt bad that Loghry was going to get in trouble over it.

Charges listed for Loghry in a state database show that the actual acts of the sexual assault happened in late December 2024. It was around that time, that arrest records explained that Loghry and the victim were playing a card game called "Magic" when the topic of puberty came up.

It alleges that Logrhy began performing a sexual act on the victim, and moved them to a lying position behind some chairs, so it would look like they were still playing the card game but could also be deliberately out of the view of a camera in the room.

Loghry told CCPD in an interview that he was "talked into doing" the act, by the victim, before eventually stopping the act because he "felt uncomfortable and was terrified of losing his family and his kids".

Cañon City Police charged Loghry with Sexual Assault on a Child Under 15 by One in a Position of Trust, a Class 3 Felony, along with an additional charge of Sexual Assault on a Child, a Class 4 Felony.

Loghry has since posted his bond of 5,000 dollars, and his next court appearance is later this month.

KRDO13 got no immediate response on Tuesday from Southern Peak Regional Treatment Center, about Loghry's employment status.