Colorado Springs Therapeutic Recreation Program offers hundreds of programs

today at 6:04 PM
Published 6:46 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Did you know that February is Therapeutic Recreation Month?

Did you also know that Colorado Springs has its own Therapeutic Recreation Program that helps thousands of people access adaptive sports from water skiing to all-terrain track chairs and sports like boxing, golf, and archery?

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the program offered more than 130 programs to 5,000-plus participants in 2024.

For more information, visit Colorado Springs' Therapeutic Recreation Program.

