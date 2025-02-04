El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office celebrates productive year of raising money for Special Olympics

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is celebrating its longstanding relationship with the Special Olympics.

In 2024, deputies and their families helped raise more than $55,000 for the cause. Since EPCSO first started its relationship with Special Olympics Colorado back in 2017, they have helped raise $200,000.

Sheriff Joseph Roybal said the athletes have a special place in their hearts, and they're looking forward to an even bigger 2025 with year-round events like Tip-A-Cop and others like the Polar Plunge and the Pikes Peak Torch Run.