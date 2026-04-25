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Meet Kasper! The HSPPR Pet of the week

HSPPR
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Published 9:54 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This hyper boy is Kasper and he is your Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region!

Kasper is a four-year-old white Pit Bull mix who came into HSPPR as an owner surrender.

Kasper is a fun-loving boy who enjoys lounging, chasing bunnies, and playing fetch with his favorite tennis balls. He loves people and takes treats gently.

He already knows sit, but his excitement might be best in a home without small kiddos.

Kasper has done well with other dogs in the past but can play a bit rough, so he’ll thrive with an active home that can match his playful energy.

Kasper’s adoption fee is $200, and he will go home with his vaccinations, a voucher for a vet exam, a microchip, and he is already neutered. You can see all the other dogs, cats, and small animals available for adoption at HSPPR.org or stop by the shelter at 610 Abbot Lane to visit Kasper today.

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Marina Garcia

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