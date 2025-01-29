Pueblo County deputy arrested for harassment and domestic violence

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says they've put a deputy on paid administrative leave as he faces misdemeanor charges.

An arrest affidavit shows Austen Philips, 26, is accused of harassment, criminal mischief, and domestic violence.

According to documents, Phillips had gone over to his ex's house the evening of Jan. 22. His ex-girlfriend says they got into an argument, which escalated.

The woman told a deputy that Philips punched holes in her wall, grabbed her by her shirt collar, and threw a vacuum across the room before leaving.

The deputy called Philips who said he did not punch holes in the wall and claimed his ex was actually the one who threw the vacuum.

His ex-girlfriend said she did not feel pain when he grabbed her, and also said he had never laid a hand on her before.

This is not the first time Philips has been taken off the job. Colorado Peace Officer records show he used to work for the Canon City Police Department but was "terminated for cause" back in August. KRDO13 has requested his termination letter to find out why he was terminated from that job and is awaiting that document.