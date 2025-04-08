Skip to Content
Weather

More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures

By
Updated
today at 6:23 AM
Published 3:43 AM

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chevy Chevalier

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content