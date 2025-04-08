More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.