More Sunshine and Warm Temperatures
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 77° for Pueblo.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 71° for Colorado Springs and 78° for Pueblo.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with warm highs in the low to mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.