Fountain FD gifted snowblower by local Lowe’s

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - As a fresh round of snow is on its way, Firefighters in Fountain are thankful they should be able to skip the shoveling.

That's because thanks to their neighbors at the local Lowe's Home Improvement store, they have a brand new snowblower.

The department said this generous gift will do a lot more than save some backs. The FFD said keeping stations and emergency access areas clear of snow is crucial for speed and safety, so this gift really benefits everyone in the community.