Skip to Content
News

Fountain FD gifted snowblower by local Lowe’s

By
today at 9:18 PM
Published 9:37 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - As a fresh round of snow is on its way, Firefighters in Fountain are thankful they should be able to skip the shoveling.

That's because thanks to their neighbors at the local Lowe's Home Improvement store, they have a brand new snowblower.

The department said this generous gift will do a lot more than save some backs. The FFD said keeping stations and emergency access areas clear of snow is crucial for speed and safety, so this gift really benefits everyone in the community.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content